GILFORD — Police handled 109 service calls from Dec. 3 through last Thursday.
Six people were arrested.
Patrick J. Ciampo, 37, of White Mountain Highway, in North Conway, was arrested for violating a protective order and for breach of bail.
Matthew S. Alighieri, 41, of Cherry Valley Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
David J. Fournier, 70, of Agnes Street, in Manchester, was arrested for littering.
Elijah M. Bravo, 19, of Clinton, Massachusetts, was arrested on four charges of theft by unauthorized taking.
Lynne T. Nesbitt, 59, of Marston Road, in Holderness, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession of tobacco.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 31 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), and on Morrill Street.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft of personal property on Boulder Road.
A report of burglary on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Colmar Circle, Sherwood Forest Drive, Forest Avenue, Lakeshore Road, and Terrace Hill Road.
A report of criminal trespass on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
