Gilford police logged 58 calls for service during the 72-hour period ending at midnight on April 1.
Police charged Rachel M. Brown, 26, of Foster Road, Ashby, Massachusetts, with criminal trespass.
Police charged Zachary W. Zyla, 26, of Merrill Street, Manchester, with criminal trespass.
Police arrested Hunter I. Gilpatrick, 21, of Buck Street, Pembroke, on a bench warrant, also charging him with reckless operation.
Police responded to two untimely deaths.
Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Lockes Hill Road.
Police investigated larceny complaints on Lakeshore Road and Intervale Road.
Police investigated a criminal mischief complaint on Lakeshore Road.
Police investigated illegal dumping on Belknap Mountain Road.
Police investigated a drug case on Wildwood Road.
Police investigated a harassment complaint on Dockham Shore Road.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious person at Sargent Place.
Police investigated reports of suspicious vehicles on Lakeshore Road, Swain Road, and Sawmill Road.
There was one animal complaint.
Police investigated a motor vehicle accident on Hoyt Road.
Police made 13 traffic checks.
Police made a motor vehicle check.
There were five motor vehicle complaints.
There was a motor vehicle lockout.
Police reported road conditions on Lakeshore Road, Gilford Avenue, and Garden Hill Road.
There were four alarm activations.
There were nine ambulance calls.
There were two fire calls.
