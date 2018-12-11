CONCORD — A woman wanted by authorities in Belknap County was apprehended in a Nashua motel Monday where she was reportedly involved in narcotic-related activities, the U.S. Marshal’s Office reported.
Dawn Russo, 42, of 517 Shackford Corner Road, in Barnstead, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Belknap Superior Court alleging that she failed to appear in court on a charge of first-degree assault.
Russo failed to appear for a court appearance regarding charges that while she was attempting to flee from officers who were trying to serve an arrest warrant on her on Feb. 16 she allegedly took control of the steering wheel of the getaway vehicle in an effort to run down two officers.
Russo had allegedly broken into a residence on Canfield Lane, in Barnstead, disconnected the 9-1-1 call the homeowner was making to police, said she was running away from an abusive husband, and needed a ride. The homeowner agreed, and as they were approaching the home on Shackford Corner Road in the homeowner's car, they saw the police in the area. Russo allegedly told the driver to not stop for police and then allegedly took hold of the steering wheel to try and hit the officers.
She was arrested on two counts of first-degree assault, to counts of resisting arrest, in addition to a charge of criminal threatening and obstruction of governmental administration.
Russo had been featured as the Fugitive of the Week on Sep. 26. Soon afterward the Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force received multiple tips that Russo might be in the Manchester area. But it was not until Monday night that officers from the Nashua Police Department were able to develop information indicating that Russo was staying in a local motel.
Nashua police went to the motel where they found and arrested Russo without incident on several outstanding arrest warrants, including the Belknap County warrant for first-degree assault, Hillsborough County-South warrant for possession of controlled drugs, Hillsborough County-North warrant for theft, Strafford County warrant for theft, Merrimack County warrant for theft, and a State Police warrant for obstruction of government administration.
Russo was processed at the Nashua Police Department on the outstanding arrest warrants and held at the Hillsborough County Jail pending her upcoming court appearances.
