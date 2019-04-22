NEW HAMPTON — The state’s latest Fugitive of the Week was arrested in the woods not far from the home of a family member.
Thomas K. Drake, 27, was arrested on Friday after fleeing from a relative’s house in New Hampton through the woods, the U.S. Marshal’s Office reported in a statement. Drake was wanted on a Grafton County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for probation violations stemming from his original narcotics-related charges.
As part of the investigation, Drake had just been featured as the Fugitive of the Week last Wednesday by a number of news organizations across the state.
After being featured as the Fugitive of the Week, the U.S. Marshals – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force tracked down leads throughout the Lakes Region and into Grafton County. Several sightings of Drake were reported to law enforcement throughout the area, the Marshal’s Office said. After a search, the task force, along with several local police departments focused their efforts at “a relative’s house in the 50 block of Route 132 in New Hampton.”
As they arrived at the residence, officers saw Drake flee into the woods. The Bristol Police Department K-9, Arrow, and his handler was brought in to help with the search. Drake was ultimately captured by members of the task force in a wooded area.
The Task Force was made up of members of the Belknap, Strafford and Rockingham county sheriff’s offices, the Greenfield Police Department, deputy U.S. Marshals, along with officers from the Bristol, Alexandria, Danbury and the New Hampton police departments.
Once in custody, Drake was turned over to the Bristol Police Department for processing on his outstanding arrest warrant and he will be held at the Grafton County Jail pending his initial court appearance at a later date.
