HILL — A man wanted on multiple charges was taken into custody after he was found hiding in the attic of a local residence.
Police arrested Austin Ayer, 22, on Tuesday, after they received information that he was staying in a residence at 60 Lynch Road.
According to State Police, Ayer had several warrants for his arrest on a number of offenses, including possession of a controlled drug, falsifying physical evidence, domestic violence simple assault, and driving after his license had been suspended.
Authorities in towns around Hill had relayed information to State Police that Ayer had been evading police custody for several months.
At approximately 6:14 p.m. on Tuesday state troopers arrived at 60 Lynch Road and spoke with the homeowners who said they were unsure if Ayer was inside the residence, but added he was not welcome there. A short time later a family member confirmed that Ayer was inside the residence hiding in an upstairs attic, State Police said.
Troopers surrounded the residence and attempted to contact Ayer via loudspeaker. Once contact was made, he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.
Ayer was being held in the Belknap County Jail pending his arraignment.
State Police asked that anyone with information about Ayer to contact Trooper Nicholas Post at 603-223-4381 or via email at Nicholas.Post@dos.nh.gov
