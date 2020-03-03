FRANKLIN — The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested last week’s “Fugitive of the Week,” Russell Shawn Martell, on Monday morning in Kittery, Maine.
Martell, 38, of Franklin, was wanted on bail violations stemming from a Rockingham County Superior Court case alleging seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age. Martell had fled the state, in violation of his bail conditions, and the Rockingham Court issued an arrest warrant on Feb. 20.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force used the publicity from naming Martell last week’s Fugitive of the Week to gather tips and, with the assistance of task force members in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine, they located him at a motel in Kittery. They arrested him without incident and transported him to the York County Jail.
Other agencies assisting in the investigation included the Belknap, Hillsborough, Rockingham, and Strafford County sheriff’s offices, police departments in Greenfield, New Hampshire, and Biddeford and Kittery, Maine, and the Maine State Police.
