HAVERHILL — A Rumney woman, who is a former town administrator in Warren, has been indicted for allegedly stealing from the town.
Judith M. Tautenhan, 40, of Old Country Road, in Rumney, has been indicted on four charges of theft by unauthorized taking.
Three of the indictments allege that for three years — 2016, 2017, and 2018 — Tautenhan “authorized direct deposits to be paid to her bank account in excess of her annual salary. The fourth indictment alleges that between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018, she made unauthorized purchases with a town credit card.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that there is enough evidence of a possible crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Tautenham’s indictments are among a number issued against central New Hampshire residents by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
Tautenhan resigned 1½ years ago as Warren town administrator, according to Selectman Charles Chandler. He said it would “be inappropriate” to comment about the matter “since there’s only an indictment and there’s been no trial and there is no negotiated settlement.”
Soon after Tautenhan resigned from that post she was indicted on a charge of stealing more than $1,500 from the South Main Street Water District in Warren — an entity that is separate from town municipal government. There were two other indictments dealing with her relationship with the Water District: a charge of falsifying physical evidence, and another for making a false return, report or statement.
The Water District charges are still active. This past July Tautenhan’s attorney, Mark Sisti, filed a motion waiving speedy trial requirements in the case. On Monday Tautenhan filed a motion to grant a continuance in setting the date for a trial, according to court records.
Tautenhan was hired as Warren’s town administrator in May 2014 to work 32 hours each week. According to the 2017 town report, Tautenhan, who at some point also began working for the water district, earned a salary of $37,500, the Union Leader reported in July 2018.
In another indictment handed down by the grand jury:
Christopher A. Ellis, 28, of Buffalo Road, in Rumney, was indicted on a charge of failing to abide by the reporting requirements for registering as a sexual offender.
