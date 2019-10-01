WOLFEBORO — An Ossipee woman is facing felony and other charges following an altercation in the emergency room of Huggins Hospital, police report.
Amanda Diaz, 40, of Ossipee, was arrested for felony-level criminal mischief, plus two counts of simple assault and a charge of disorderly conduct.
According to Wolfeboro police, Diaz assaulted two emergency room nurses, and damaged a piece of medical equipment, about 9:45 p.m. last Wednesday.
Diaz left the hospital, but was located a few hours later and was taken into custody.
She was taken to Carroll County Jail and was arraigned in Carroll Superior Court last Thursday.
