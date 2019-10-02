LACONIA — A Franklin man has been sentenced to House of Correction after pleading guilty to a reduced drug possession charge.
Raymond Martin, 39, of Grove Street, in Franklin, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Martin to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility, with all but 90 suspended. The suspended portion of the sentence is conditioned on two years of good behavior and successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program after his release.
Martin had initially been facing a Class A felony charge of possession of the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine.
