Six people were arrested for various drug crimes during drug interdiction operations in the towns of Belmont, New Hampton, and Tilton.
The operation, conducted by the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department in partnership with the Belknap County Drug Task Force, Belmont, New Hampton, Tilton police departments, and the Belknap County Attorney’s Office took place during daylight hours Saturday on Route 3 in Belmont and Tilton, and Route 104 in New Hampton, Sheriff’s Department Sgt. William Wright reported.
“This was a combined resources operation targeting drug trafficking and possession of illegal narcotics in and around the communities,” Wright said. “This was not a warrant roundup. Everything (that was confiscated) was in view.”
Investigators conducted 109 traffic stops, made six on-site narcotic violation arrests, six arrests for outstanding warrant arrests, one DWI arrest, and one arrest for disobeying an officer. All of those arrested were released on personal recognizance, Write said.
He declined to give the names of those arrested, explaining “there are still ongoing parts of the investigation.” Additional arrests may be forthcoming as the investigations continue, he added.
“Belknap County Law Enforcement will continue ramping up efforts to identify, arrest and convict those who traffic and possess illicit drug in our community,” Wright said.
Money for the operations came from the 2019 Opioid Reduction Grant, which were awarded to the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department and partners in late 2018.
Wright urged members of the public who may have information about illicit drug dealing and other related criminal offenses to contact him at 603-729-1259 or or email him at wwright@belknapcounty.org
