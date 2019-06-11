LACONIA — A pickup truck was partially submerged for a time in Lake Opechee after the driver was stricken while behind the wheel Monday night, police reported.
According to Laconia police, the truck which was being driven by an 82-year-old man, struck several vehicles parked in the lot outside O’s Steak and Seafood adjacent to Lakeport Square about 9:45 p.m. The truck then hit a tree and ended up plunging into Lake Opechee, where it was partially submerged.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said Tuesday it appeared “the driver suffered a medical issue which caused the crash.” Police did not release the driver’s name.
The first officers on the scene were able to get the driver out of the vehicle with the help of Laconia Fire Department personnel.
The man was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said in a statement.
The accident remains under investigation. But police said the mishap is not considered alcohol-related.
– Michael Mortensen
