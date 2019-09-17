BELMONT — Two weeks after serious crash on Route 106 which left a motorcyclist dead, one of the other motorists involved remains hospitalized in grave condition, police report.
Tricia Abbott, 53, of Loudon, is still being treated in the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to police Capt. Rich Mann who said he talked with Abbott’s son on Tuesday.
Mann said the son told him Abbott’s condition had been “upgraded slightly” and that she was no longer on a breathing tube, but she was still unresponsive.
Abbott was driving her subcompact car south on Route 106 on the evening of Sept. 3 when she crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a motorcycle being driven by William Ray, 65, of Laconia. Ray was pronounced dead at the scene.
Abbott was trapped inside her vehicle. First responders used hydraulic tools to free her from the mangled wreckage. She was pulled from the vehicle unconscious and airlifted from the accident scene by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock — the state’s only Level 1 trauma center.
Belmont police have said the investigation showed that Abbott’s car had traveled in the wrong lane for more than 300 feet.
A third motorist who was involved in the crash escaped injury.
“We certainly wish her well,” Mann said of Abbott.
