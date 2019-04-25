CAMPTON — A Vermont motorist is facing multiple charges after he allegedly caused two hit-and-run accidents on Interstate 93 while being drunk behind the wheel.
State Police arrested Robert Harris, 26, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on Tuesday and charged him with DWI (subsequent offense), conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), reckless conduct, and resisting arrest.
According to State Police, at about 4 p.m. and Tuesday they received several reports about a vehicle operating erratically in the northbound lane of Interstate 93 between Concord and New Hampton. Reports to State Police said vehicle was weaving lane to lane, tailgating
and passing in the breakdown lane.
Trooper Lori Terhune, assigned to Troop F, spotted the vehicle operating erratically and over the speed limit on Interstate 93 in Holderness. Terhune was able to get the vehicle to pull over and stop in Campton.
State Police said Harris’ vehicle had struck two other vehicles between Concord and Plymouth and had left the scene of both collisions.
Harris failed a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested. He is due to appear in Sixth Circuit Court-District Division-Franklin on one of the hit-and-run charges, and in Second Circuit Court-District Division-Plymouth on the other charges.
State Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Terhune at 603-223-8767 or Lori.Terhune@dos.nh.gov
