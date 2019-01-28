LACONIA — Richard Conrod, the man alleged to have been driving drunk at the time of a two-vehicle crash that took the life of one person and seriously injured two others in Gilford last August, would spend at least four years in prison under a plea agreement reached by prosecution and defense attorneys, according to court records.
Conrod, 47, of Belmont, has offered to plead guilty to negligent homicide and two counts of second-degree assault. A plea-and-sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 13.
According to the plea agreement filed in Belknap County Superior Court, Conrod would be sentenced to six to 12 years in the State Prison, with two years of the minimum sentence suspended if he satisfactorily completes whatever treatment or counseling programs the judge orders or corrections officials recommend. On each of the second-degree assault counts, he would receive a 3½- to seven-year sentence, which would be suspended on condition of seven years good behavior. Those sentences would be served concurrently with the negligent homicide sentence.
Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III, who is expected to preside at the upcoming hearing, is free to accept or reject the plea agreement.
Conrod also was indicted on a fourth charge, aggravated DWI with serious bodily injury. There is no mention of that charge in the plea agreement.
Conrod is charged with being intoxicated at the time he was driving his pickup truck on Route 11 near Ellacoya State Park last Aug. 28, when police said the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and collided head-on with an SUV being driven by John Bonilla, 20, of Lynn, Massachusetts.
Bonilla’s fiancee, Tiana Lozzi, 20, also of Lynn, who was a front-seat passenger, was killed in the crash. Bonilla and a 47-year-old passenger, identified in the indictment by the initials A.M., were seriously injured. Both had to hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon because of the extent of their injuries.
Lozzi’s and Bonilla’s 1-year-old son, Jaxson, and a 3-year-old toddler suffered minor injuries. Conrod was treated for his injuries at Lakes Region General Hospital and released.
Negligent homicide is a Class A felony which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Conrod, a school teacher who most recently had taught at Holy Trinity School in Laconia, has been free on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. Among the conditions of his release, he is prohibited from consuming alcohol, using illegal drugs, or possessing a firearm, and barred from driving.
He had been scheduled to go on trial in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.