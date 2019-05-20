MEREDITH — A Laconia woman is in critical condition following a single-car accident over the weekend.
Madeline T. Smith, 21, of North Street, in Laconia, was thrown from her vehicle as it was traveling on Meredith Neck Road at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, Meredith police reported.
Police said Smith was seriously injured and was airlifted by DHART helicopter for treatment at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Smith was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said
Smith was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokesman.
Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash, Meredith police said in a statement sent to area media.
A call to Meredith police for additional information was not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.