LOUDON — A driver involved in a three-vehicle crash which resulted in the death of another motorist Sunday night has been charged with being drunk behind the wheel, authorities reported.
According to State Police, Maggie Doorlag, 29, was arrested for aggravated DWI in connection with the crash which occurred about 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 106 in the area of the Loudon Country Club.
The dead motorist was identified as Angelica Lane, 22, of Loudon.
In was the second fatal accident in just more than 48 hours on the heavily traveled road that connects Laconia and Concord. Two people were killed Friday afternoon in a crash several miles north in the section of Route 106 in Canterbury.
According to State Police, Doorlag’s SUV crashed into the rear of Lane‘s vehicle which was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to make a left turn into the driveway of 717 Route 106. The force of the collision propelled Lane’s vehicle into the opposite lane and into the path of a southbound pickup truck being driven by Travis Dunn, age 29, of Chichester.
Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 1-year-old baby who was riding in the pickup truck suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Doorlang, Dunn, and Jamie Middleton, 28, of Chichester, who was also a passenger in the pickup truck, suffered only minor injuries.
Doorlag is free on bail pending an appearance in Merrimack Superior Court scheduled for July 11.
The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit was called to the scene. They were assisted by members of the Troop D Barracks, Loudon Police Department, Canterbury Police Department, Belmont Police Department as well as Loudon and Chichester Fire/EMS.
Route 106 from Shaker Road to Clough Hill road was closed for approximately five hours while police conducted their on-scene investigation.
State Police are requesting that anyone who may have seen or may have further information related to this collision to contact Trooper Bryan Plamondon at 603-223-8677 or email him at Bryan.Plamondon@dos.nh.gov.
