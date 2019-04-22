BELMONT — A local man was arrested on misdemeanor and felony charges Sunday after he led police on a high-speed chase which ended when he drove his vehicle off the road and across the yard of a residence.
Stephen E. Andersen, 25, of Meadow Lane, in Belmont, was arrested and charged with disobeying an officer, a misdemeanor, and driving after having been certified a habitual offender, a felony.
According to Belmont police, Andersen was spotted driving a pickup truck “well above the speed limit” on Union Road near Juniper Drive.
The truck sped down Union Road until it reached the intersection of Fox HIll Road where, police said, the vehicle turned onto Meadow Lane and then drove onto the lawn and across the backyard of a residence where bystanders saw the driver flee the vehicle.
Police then searched the area and found Andersen hiding behind a wall on a neighboring property, Police Capt. Rich Mann said.
Andersen is scheduled to be arraigned on May 9 in Belknap Superior Court.
