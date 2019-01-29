WILMOT — Driver distraction is being blamed for a crash involving two Lakes Region residents Tuesday morning on Route 11. The three-vehicle crash left two of the drivers injured, one of them seriously.
State Police identified the three drivers as Trevor Redman, 23, of Bristol; David Mallard, 48, of Sandwich; and Cynthia Bickford, 52, of Loudon.
According to State Police, Redman was traveling east on Route 11 in Wilmot about 8:27 a.m., when he allegedly reached for a beverage located toward the passenger side of the vehicle, which diverted his attention. Redman subsequently swerved left over the solid double yellow line and struck Bickford’s vehicle, which was westbound. The collision caused Bickford’s SUV to rotate across the yellow line into the eastbound lane, striking Mallard’s pickup truck.
Police have charged Redman with negligent driving and a yellow/solid line violation.
Redman was uninjured, but the other two drivers were injured, Mallard severely, police said.
Mallard suffered multiple lacerations and fractures to the lower and upper extremities and was taken via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Bickford sustained lacerations to the head, reported pain in her back, and suspected injuries to her legs. She was taken by New London EMS ambulance to New London Hospital.
New London Fire Department personnel were forced to cut off the top portion of Mallard’s pickup in order to remove him from the vehicle.
– Michael Mortensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.