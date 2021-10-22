SANBORNTON — The exact cause of death of a 33-year-old Tuftonboro woman is pending the result of further tests, State Police report.
State Police identified the woman as Megan Robinson, 33, of Tuftonboro.
Robinson’s body was found around midday Wednesday inside a Sanbornton residence which she was visiting, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois.
An autopsy on Robinson’s body was conducted by the state’s Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday. “The cause and manner of death are pending investigation/pending toxicology (tests), State Police said in a statement released to the media.
“The death does not appear suspicious at this time … there appears to be no danger to the public,” State Police said.
