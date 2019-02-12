LACONIA — A plea and sentencing hearing for Richard Conrod, charged in connection with a fatal traffic crash last August in Gilford, was postponed Tuesday in advance of the snowstorm predicted to dump up to a foot of snow across the area.
Conrod had been scheduled to plead guilty to one count of negligent homicide and two counts of second degree assault in Belknap Superior Court before Judge Tina Nadeau. But with significant snowfall expected late Tuesday and early today, the hearing was rescheduled to next Wednesday, March 20, the Superior Court Clerk’s Office reported.
Conrod, 49, of Belmont, is accused of being intoxicated behind the wheel of his pickup truck when it crossed over into the opposite lane, crashing head-on with a vehicle, resulting in the death of one passenger, and seriously injuring two other occupants, including the driver.
– Michael Mortensen
