MOULTONBOROUGH — A man was hospitalized and Whittier Highway east of Fox Hollow Road was closed for approximately three hours Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer unit and a passenger vehicle.
The Moultonborough Police Department was notified a little after 11 a.m. that a 2018 Freightliner, driven by Mian Tanvir Ahmad of Oshawa, Ontario, and a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Charles O’Hara of Moultonborough, had collided and that O’Hara was trapped inside of his vehicle with serious injuries. O'Hara was extricated from his vehicle by fire rescue personnel and transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia by Stewart's Ambulance.
A preliminary investigation indicates Ahmad's trailer jackknifed after coming into a curve too fast westbound on the snow-covered Whittier Highway. The trailer slid sideways down the road, snapped a utility pole, and O'Hara, who was traveling eastbound, struck the rear axle of the trailer and spun into a snowbank.
Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and Ahmad was cited by the New Hampshire State Police.
Moultonborough Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Sandwich Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, New Hampshire State Police Troop E and New Hampshire State Police Troop G. Moultonborough Fire-Rescue Department and Stewart’s Ambulance were assisted on the scene by Center Harbor Fire-Rescue Department and Sandwich Fire-Rescue Department.
