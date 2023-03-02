MOULTONBOROUGH — A man was hospitalized and Whittier Highway east of Fox Hollow Road was closed for approximately three hours Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer unit and a passenger vehicle.

The Moultonborough Police Department was notified a little after 11 a.m. that a 2018 Freightliner, driven by Mian Tanvir Ahmad of Oshawa, Ontario, and a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Charles O’Hara of Moultonborough, had collided and that O’Hara was trapped inside of his vehicle with serious injuries. O'Hara was extricated from his vehicle by fire rescue personnel and transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia by Stewart's Ambulance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.