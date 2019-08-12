LACONIA — City officials performed an on-site check of vehicles on a Roller Coaster Road property on Monday to determine whether the landowner is violating laws or city zoning ordinances.
The inspection comes after an attorney for the city and Robert Kjellander were in Belknap Superior Court Friday for a preliminary hearing in a suit brought by the city that alleges Kjellander is running junkyard on his property at 501 Roller Coaster Road.
Kjellander denies the city’s allegation, and has said that all the vehicles on his property are registered.
Together, Kjellander and attorney Laura Spector-Morgan agreed that city officials would go on the property Monday to “inspect and confirm” whether Kjellander is in compliance with relevant state laws and city zoning ordinances.
Under state law, any property containing two or more unregistered motor vehicles is considered a junkyard. State laws require that junkyards be licensed.
City Planning Director Dean Trefethen and Assistant Planning Director Rob Mora were scheduled to perform the on-site inspection Monday afternoon, Trefethen said.
Following the inspection, the city will submit a report on its findings to the court within seven days “to see whether further court action is necessary,” the agreement states.
The city has repeatedly notified Kjellander in writing since July 2004 that he was in violation of city ordinances.
Kjellander states in court filings that all the antique cars on the property are registered, and the other vehicles he has never leave the property.
