BELMONT — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash that tied up traffic on Route 106 near the Laconia city line late Monday afternoon.
According to Belmont police, the collision occurred about 5:21 p.m. just south of the Route 106-Plummer Hill Road intersection when one driver made a U-turn, Belmont police Capt. Rich Mann said.
The vehicles — a 2008 Toyota Highlander driven by Courtney Waterman, 28, of Belmont, and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ashley Beck, 30, of Gilford — were both traveling south. Mann said it appeared Beck’s vehicle was ahead of Waterman’s when Beck decided to make a U-turn over the center line. Beck told officers she “did not see Waterman’s vehicle coming as she made the turn,” Mann said.
A child who was buckled into a safety seat in one of the vehicles was uninjured, said Mann, who noted the child was examined at the scene by Belmont Fire Department EMTs. He did not disclose which vehicle the child was in to protect the child’s identity.
Speed and alcohol were ruled out as factors in the crash, Mann said. The accident occurred during heavy rain, about one hour before sunset, he added.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Traffic was limited to one lane around the scene for about 25 minutes.
