ALTON — A local woman has been charged with theft and credit card fraud for allegedly stealing from an older resident for whom she was a caregiver.
Robann Borges, 50, of Suncook Valley Road, in Alton, was charged last week with theft by unauthorized taking and fraudulent use of a credit card — each involving amounts in excess of $1,500 — and identity fraud.
According to an affidavit contained in court records, police began their investigation in January after the victim and the victim’s daughter became suspicious of certain financial transactions.
When Borges was interviewed later by police “she confessed to everything she had done,” the affidavit states.
Specifically, she told police she had paid one of her boyfriend’s car payments with money taken from the victim, and that she used the victim’s bank accounts to make payments on credit cards she had opened in (the victim’s) name.
Borges said some of the items she bought she gave away as presents. But there was other merchandise she still had. Police have since taken those items as evidence, according to the court file.
