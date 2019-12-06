LACONIA — A driver managed to escape critical injuries when he dozed off at the wheel and crashed into three vehicles on the Laconia Bypass late Thursday afternoon, police report.
The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the bypass near the Route 107 off-ramp.
Laconia police said Jordan Fessenden, 22, was driving a car north on the limited-access highway when he fell asleep at the wheel and veered into the path of three southbound vehicles.
The drivers of the other vehicles tried to avoid a collision, but were unsuccessful, police said.
Fessenden suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement released to the media. The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.
The bypass was closed to traffic for a time.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Laconia police at 603-524-5252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.