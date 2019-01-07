BRISTOL — Bristol police Department handled 163 calls for service between Dec. 23 and last Saturday.
Six people were arrested.
Michael Drake, 29, of Bristol, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.
Felicia Jackson, 31, of Epsom, was arrested for driving without a valid license (second offense).
Joshua Shaffer, 21, of Bristol, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence simple assault, one count of domestic violence false imprisonment, and one count of bail jumping.
Terri Ann Marquis, 54, of Alton, was arrested on a warrant for misuse of the 9-1-1 system.
Peter Simon, 49, of Bristol, was arrested for violating parole.
Gabe Rogers, 18, of Bristol, was arrested on a bench warrant.
There was one juvenile arrest and three people were placed in protective custody for involuntary emergency admissions.
Offices handled 20 criminal offense investigations, performed 56 motor vehicle stops, investigated three motor vehicle accidents, conducted 187 directed enforcement patrols and foot patrols, and conducted 231 business, vacation, and property checks.
Other call reasons included shots fired complaints, domestic disturbances, K9 deployment, theft, burglary, attempted burglary, warrant checks, wanted persons, criminal investigation follow-ups, intoxicated persons, unwanted persons, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, disturbance, explosion investigation, mental health emergencies, an untimely death investigation.
Also: Noise complaints, suspicious vehicles, suspicious persons, drug activity complaints, parole violation, motor vehicle complaints, DWI complaints, welfare checks, identity theft, forgery/fraud, residential alarms, business alarms, paperwork service, parking complaints, 9-1-1 hang-ups, civil matters, civil stand-by, harassment complaints, sex offender registrations, return of property, fingerprints, animal complaints, public assists, road hazards, motorist assists, juvenile complaints, paperwork services, assist other police agencies, and assist the fire department.
