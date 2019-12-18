BRISTOL — Police handled 177 service calls between Nov. 24, and Sunday.
Four people were arrested.
Adrienne Dion, 18, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Joseph Putnam, 23, of Bristol, was arrested for DWI.
Jamie Garcia, 41, of Alexandria, was arrested for DWI, and conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Keith Converse, 22, of Bristol, was arrested for DWI.
Two juveniles were arrested.
Police conducted 13 criminal offense investigations. Officers also performed 98 motor vehicle stops, investigated seven motor vehicle accidents, and conducted 190 directed enforcement patrols, area checks, and foot patrols.
Other service calls were for a variety of reasons, including domestic disturbances, mental health emergency, intoxicated persons, welfare checks, warrant checks, criminal investigation follow-ups, theft, 9-1-1 investigations, forgery/fraud, thefts, burglary, harassment, noise complaints, drug activity complaints, drug investigations, and assisting other police agencies, and the Fire Department.
