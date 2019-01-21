BRISTOL — Bristol police handled 196 calls for service from Jan. 6 through Jan. 19.
Eight people were arrested.
Jason Mitchell, 37, of Bridgewater, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Cameron Evans, 18, of Bristol, was arrested for being a minor in possession of alcoholic beverages, and having an open container of alcohol.
Erick Roberts, 21, of New Hampton, was arrested on a criminal warrant for willful concealment.
Stacy Carr, 44, of Bristol, was arrested for DWI.
Michael Provencher, 46, no fixed address, was arrested on a criminal warrant for forgery.
Robert Conlon, 34, of Bristol, was arrested for resisting arrest, and also arrested on two superior court warrants.
Janette Straub, 30, of Bristol, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Christopher Nadeau, 35, of Bristol, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence simple assault.
In addition, two juveniles were arrested, and one person was taken into protective custody for drug impairment.
Officers conducted 23 criminal offense investigations, performed 92 motor vehicle stops, investigated four motor vehicle accidents, conducted 259 directed enforcement patrols and foot patrols, and conducted 261 business, vacation, and property checks.
Other calls for service included, shots fired complaint, domestic disturbances, K9 deployment, warrant checks, wanted persons, sex offense, criminal investigation follow-ups, criminal mischief, disturbance, OHRV complaints, mental health emergencies, noise complaints, suspicious vehicles, suspicious persons, drug activity complaints, drug investigations.
Also: Motor vehicle complaints, DWI complaints, welfare checks, child custody dispute, residential alarms, business alarms, parking complaints, 9-1-1 hang-up, civil matters, sex offender registrations, abandoned vehicles, lost property, found property, animal complaints, dog bite, public assists, motorist assists, motor vehicle lockouts, juvenile complaints, paperwork services, assist other police agencies, and assisting the fire department.
