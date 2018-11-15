HAVERHILL — A Bristol man has been charged with felony offenses in connection with a disturbance at his home two months ago.
Joshua E. Shaffer, 32, of 84 Bear Mountain Road, Bristol, was indicted by the latest session of the Grafton County Superior Court Grand Jury.
Shaffer was indicted on two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly twice strangling a woman on Sept. 15. He was further indicted on a charge of reckless conduct for allegedly firing a shotgun in front of his house, also on Sept. 15.
Others indicted were:
Tristen Raby, 21, of 339 George Road, Hebron, and Cobie J. Chochrek, 22, of 35 Crown St., Apt. 4, Nashua, on charges of being accomplices to criminal mischief. The indictments state that both men spray-painted buildings and other property on or adjacent to Mill and Mechanic streets in Ashland last March.
Michael J. Kent, 59, of 19 Horman Road, North Billerica, Massachusetts, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct for illegally passing a motor vehicle twice on Route 104 in Bristol, with the second passing maneuver causing Kent’s vehicle to collide with the other vehicle.
