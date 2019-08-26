GILFORD — Two people on a boat on Lake Winnispesaukee escaped injury when the craft crashed into a breakwater on Lockes Island, leaving the vessel atop the stone pier.
New Hampshire Marine Patrol officials said they were notified of the accident shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at Lockes Island they found a 1976 23-foot Chris Craft powerboat out of the water and stuck on a rock breakwater near the shoreline.
The initial investigation revealed that the accident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Friday when Robert Koning, 58, of Carlisle, Massachusetts, the boat’s operator, was attempting to return to a residence on the island and the boat struck a moored boat, then continued up onto the breakwater, Marine Patrol said. There was one passenger on the boat at the time.
There were no reported injuries.
A press release issued by Marine Patrol stated that boaters who know that they have been involved in an accident are required to immediately notify Marine Patrol or the local police department of the crash.
All aspects of this accident remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed it is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Dave Ouellette at 603-227-2111, or at dave.ouellette@dos.nh.gov.
– Michael Mortensen
