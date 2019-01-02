LACONIA — A Belmont woman is facing felony drug sale and possession charges.
Trisha Gardner, 40, of 37 Deware Drive, in Belmont was among those indicted on drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Gardner was indicted for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, methadone, and the narcotic pain-reliever buprenorphine.
Others indicted were:
Kenneth Belyea, 41, of 36 Spring St., in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Todd Beyor, 53, of 15 Whitetail Drive, in Northfield, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Tara C. Black, 36, of 8 Wethersfield Lane, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam, and a charge of bringing the drug to the Belknap County Corrections facility.
Michael R. Brown, 34, of 123 Merrimac St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Monica Buffum, 25, of 84 Dam Site Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
James A. Burns, 39, of 65 Winter St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Thomas Chambers, 30, of 9 Durrell Mountain Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Anthony Chioccola, 19, of 125 Great Road, in Jaffrey, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Anthony Conley, 42, of 65 Perkins Road, in Gilmanton Iron Works, was indicted on charges of possession of oxycodone, fentanyl or heroin or the combination of the two, and the narcotic pain-reliever buprenorphine.
Tyler Dodge, 26, of 20 Coe Hill Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine. Dodge was also indicted on a charge of bail-jumping.
Philip Ford, 35, of 7 Sargent Place, Lot 4, in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of possession of the narcotic pain-reliever buprenorphine.
Eric K. Gonyer, 35, of 434 Jamestown Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Skye T. Gorgas, 34, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of the narcotic pain-reliever buprenorphine.
Justin A. Hann, 29, of 23 Gale Ave., Apt. 4, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Nicole Hebert, 27, of 2 Waterford Way, in Manchester, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Hannah Hogan, 29, of 434 Central St., Apt. 1, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Holland, 22, of 31 Bay St., Apt. 2, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Alyn Hughes, 43, of 51 Main St., Apt. 2, in Ashland, was indicted for sale of heroin or fentanyl or a combination of the two, and a charge of sale of fentanyl.
Clifton Joyner, 30, of 179 Pleasant St., Apt. A, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Anthony M. Kopycinski, 27, of 112 Church St., Apt. 3, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of the narcotic pain-reliever buprenorphine.
James R. McNeil, 37, of 20 Lafayette St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of sale of fentanyl.
Amanda Mullen, 27, of 49 Spring St., Apt. 2, in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Eric Peters, 39, of 28 Locust St., Apt. 1, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Audrey Robinson, 26, of 54 Parker St., in Plymouth, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Jedediah Selke, 44, of 23 Saltmarsh Pond Road, in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Kehley Smith, 28, of 73 Old Center Road, in Deerfield, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Smith was also indicted for receiving stolen property — a 2002 Volvo.
Sara Smith, 37, of 4 Meadow Glen Drive, in Moultonborough, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and the narcotic pain-reliever buprenorphine.
Melissa Taylor, 42, of 41 Pine St., in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Jerry Turner, 31, of 336 Route 106 South, in Loudon, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Valotta, 36, of 230 South Main St., in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
