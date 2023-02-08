BELMONT — Police handled 104 service calls from Jan. 30 through Monday.
Ten people were arrested.
Noel E. Boyd, 59, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Jonathan M. Scribner, 27, of Franklin, was arrested on bench warrants.
Darrel Bousquet, 37, of Loudon, was arrested on bench warrants.
Shane A. Goss Sr., 45, of Manchester, was arrested on two charges of burglary.
Christopher R. Chase, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
Joshua M. White, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault physical conduct and for violation of probation or parole.
Victoria M. Yale, 27, of Laconia, was arrested on warrants and bench warrants.
Jeffrey M. Fisher, 33, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, violation of a protective order and warrants.
Logan P. Haff, 29, of Ashland, was arrested on warrants.
Heather M. Lytle, 41, of Center Barnstead, was arrested on charges of operating after being certified an habitual offender and for circumventing an alcohol ignition interlock device.
Officers made nine motor vehicle stops.A hit-and-run accident on Laconia Road was investigated.
Police assisted one motorist locked out of their vehicle.
Two reports of harassment were investigated.
Police responded to five animal complaints.
Officers served three restraining orders.
Police were called to investigate a report of driving while intoxicated.
Officers investigated two reports of fraud.
Police received nine calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers were called to investigate a runaway.
Police served paperwork six times.
Three calls were for welfare checks.
Officers investigated three reports of theft.
Police investigated one call about drugs.
Two calls were about missing persons.
Police investigated one report of criminal threatening.
Officers investigated three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Police were called once for fingerprints.
Officers investigated two reports of sex offenses.
One report of a suspicious person was investigated.
Police responded to three disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
