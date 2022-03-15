BELMONT — Police handled 172 service calls between March 7 and midday Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Paul S. Noyes, 27, of Chichester, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Peter E. Anastos, 24, of Meredith, was arrested for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Timothy A. White, 44, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Bradley A. Perreault, 50, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Caitlin A. McDaniel, 24, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kelani A. Castellez, 34, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested on a warrant.
Victoria M. Yale, 26, of Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Bailey G. Swinton, 25, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and breach of bail conditions.
Officers made 71 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses. Traffic accidents on Union Road, Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Province Road (Route 107), Plummer Hill Road, Depot Street, and on Laconia Road (Route 106) were investigated.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Ladd Hill Road, and Daniel Webster Highway, and at the Circle K on Plummer Hill Road, Joann Fabrics, and Winnisquam Agway.
Possible drugs violations on Mile Hill Road, and on the premises of the Dollar General store were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Horne Road, Farrarville Road, and at the Dollar General store.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
