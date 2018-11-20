BELMONT — Belmont police responded to 113 calls for service from Nov. 9 until last Friday.
Ten people were arrested.
Valerie Fredette, 34, of 53 Concord St., in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by Concord police.
Erin S. Fournier, 26, of 36 Karen Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by Belknap Superior Court.
Steven R. Fereshetian, 59, of 752 Laconia Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia police.
Damian X. Donahou, 18, of 844 Laconia Road, in Tilton, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Dawson R. Nedeau, 19, of 898 Sanborn Road, Apt. 1, in Sanbornton, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Monica Schaffer, 26, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Jennifer L. Arizmendi, 38, of 28 Maple Hill Drive, Apt. 7, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Jillian K. Ainsworth, 34, of Lilac Lane, in Belmont, was arrested on warrants issued by Concord District Court.
Bridgett A. Kimball, 38, of 9 Durrell Mountain Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant for possession of narcotic drugs with intent to sell.
Mark R. Woods, 58, of 515 Salisbury Road, in Franklin, was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs.
Officers made six motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Laconia Road (Route 106), Province Road (Route 107), School Street and Depot Street.
Thefts reported on Concord Street, Judkins Drive, and Jamestown Road were investigated.
A vehicle was reported stolen from Rafferty Auto Sales on Laconia Road.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Laconia Road, and Diane Drive.
Officers dealt with disturbances on Union Road, Daniel Webster Highway and Laconia Road.
