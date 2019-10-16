BELMONT — Police handled 118 service calls between Oct. 4 until early last Friday, Oct. 11.
Twelve people were arrested.
Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 35, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Shannon Lawson, 35, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Manchester Police Department.
Sranna B. Arnold, 33, of Laconia Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Monica R. Kemper, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer, driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and driving without a valid license.
Danielle D. Lafleur, 26, of Hammond Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Franklin District Court.
Kimberly A. Fogg, 43, of Ladd Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.
Scott Hill, 53, no fixed address, was arrested for violation of probation or parole.
Fred Sanborn, 35, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of probation or parole.
Anne M. Ruggles, 46, of Clinton Street, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of probation or parole.
Hayley N. Flaherty, 18, of East Bluff Village, in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of transporting alcoholic beverages.
Amanda M. Mailhot, 30, of Plains Court, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs.
Haley Moore, 28, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple charges: criminal trespass; disobeying an officer; driving after her license had been revoked or suspended; reckless conduct; conduct after an accident (leaving the scene); criminal mischief; breach of bail; falsifying physical evidence; simple assault; receiving stolen property; and unlawful dealing in prescription drugs. She was also arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Two juveniles were arrested — a 13-year-old on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, and a 14-year-old on a charge of simple assault.
Officers conducted 16 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Laconia Road (Route 106).
Police investigated reports of thefts at BG Costumes, and on Orchard Hill Road, and on Middle Route.
Reports of fraud on Holiday Lane, Tee Dee Drive, and Dawn Lane were investigated.
Police investigated a possible drug violation at Dollar General.
Reports of criminal trespass on Province Road, Laconia Road, and Hurricane Road were investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
