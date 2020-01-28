Belmont police handled 247 calls for service during the week ending at 8 a.m. on Jan. 24, making eight arrests.
Police charged Matthew J. Michaud, 34, of Hillsgrove Road, Barnstead, with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Police charged Andrew C. Leblanc, 29, of Leavitt Road, Belmont, with criminal threatening.
Police charged Brittany Smith, 28, of Grove Street, Laconia, with theft by unauthorized taking.
Police charged David Bagley, 63, of Centre Street, Concord, with driving after revocation or suspension.
Police charged Brooke M. Pinard, 37, of Joy Avenue, Belmont, with domestic violence-assault and simple assault.
Police charged Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 35, a transient from Laconia, with bail jumping.
Police charged Peter John Dibiaso, 54, of Tyler Street, Muscle Shoals, Alabama, with violation of parole and operating without a valid license.
Police arrested Stephen A. Patten, 30, of Academy Street, Laconia, on a warrant from Tilton Police Department.
Police investigated a report of child abuse.
Police investigated a reported assault on Middle Route.
Police investigated an untimely death.
Police investigated a report of identity theft.
Police logged one sex offense.
Police investigated reported thefts at New Hong Kong Buffet, Penguin Mart, and Home Energy Products.
Police investigated two reports of criminal threatening.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Laconia Road.
Police investigated two domestic disputes.
Police investigated accidents on Province Road, Main Street, Laconia Road, and Daniel Webster Highway.
Police investigated a report of a possible DWI.
Police responded to five motor vehicle complaints.
Police investigated reports of suspicious vehicles on Leslie Roberts, Deware, and Sunset drives, Seavey, Jefferson, and Dutile roads, and Mill Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious activity on Cherry Street, Durrell Mountain Road, Province Road, Old State Road, Magnolia Lane, South Road, and Brown Hill Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Laconia Road and Sunset Drive.
Police logged one wanted person.
Police responded to one custody dispute.
Police provided five civil standbys.
Police investigated complaints of unwanted persons on Leavitt Road, Sunshine Drive, Laconia
Road, and Province Road.
There were five alarm activations.
There were five animal complaints.
Police made 125 motor vehicle stops.
Police ran three VIN verifications.
There were two motor vehicle lockouts.
There were three disabled automobiles.
There were two repossessions.
Police logged three civil matters.
Police report four deliveries of paperwork.
Police made two wellbeing checks.
There were three requests for police information.
There were nine requests for general information.
Police provided five assists to other police departments.
Police provided six assists to the fire department.
Police provide nine assists to other agencies.
Police made a property check.
