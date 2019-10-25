BELMONT — Police handled 137 service calls from Oct. 18 though early Friday morning, Oct. 25.
Eleven people were arrested.
Nicole Tusi, 33, of Lily Pond Road, in Alton, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
James W. Killoran, 46, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Katrina M. O’Donnell, 30, of Millstream Lane, in Pembroke, was arrested on a warrant issued by Merrimack Superior Court.
Heather L. Cook, 35, of Eagles Way, in Alton, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Joanna P. Greenlay, 31, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 20, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
John M. Loran, 19, of Messena, New York, was arrested for transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor, and unlawful possession of alcoholic beverages.
Jason S. Williams, 45, of Stockwell Hill Road, in Gilmanton, was arrested for driving after having been certified a habitual offender.
Joshua E. Rohelia, 32, of Endicott Street East, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by Belknap Superior Court.
Monica R. Kemper, 35, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on five charges of possession of a controlled drug.
Miles Collette, 25, of Lakeshore Road (Route 11), in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Seavey Road, and on Elaine Drive.
Police investigated reports of assaults at the Dunkin Donuts on Route 106, and on Fuller Street.
Reports of thefts on Union Road, Orchard Hill Road, and at Dollar General and Belmont Hardware were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Hoadley Road.
Police took two reports of possible sex offenses.
Reports of criminal threatening on Fruite Street, and on Tee Dee Drive were investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.