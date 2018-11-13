BELMONT — Belmont police responded to 140 calls for service between Friday, Nov. 2, and this past Friday.
Nine people were arrested.
Allan Fish, 22, of 26 Summer St., in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been suspended or revoked.
Roland Gagne, 22, of 55 Diana Road, in Northfield, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Franklin District Court.
Devon C. Ricker, 19, of 48 Franklin St., Apt. B, in Somersworth, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Gabriel J. Rogers Jr., 18, of 46 Concord St., in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Jordan Smith, 20, of 293 Mechanic St., Apt. 3, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Garrett M. Brue, 24, of 6 Farrarville Road, Apt. B, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Amy M. Roy, 41, of 311 Province Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
Leroy H. Boynton, 50, of 1100 Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), in Gilford, was arrested on charges of falsifying physical evidence, possession of a controlled drug and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Elwin A. Moses, 59, of 53 Concord St., in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
In addition three people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Police made three motor vehicle stops and investigated 13 traffic accidents.
Reports of thefts at Penguin Mart, High Street, Concord Street, and Roberts Laundromat were investigated.
Police were called to stop a fight at Belmont Middle School.
A report of illegal dumping on Gardners Grove Road was investigated.
Police dealt with disturbances at the Belknap Mall, and on Timothy Drive, Chestnut Avenue, and Gilmanton Road.
