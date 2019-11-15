BELMONT — Police handled 92 service calls between Nov. 8 and early Friday morning.
Ten people were arrested.
James W. Killoran, 46, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of being in control of premises where of controlled drugs were being kept. He was also arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled drugs, falsifying physical evidence, and breach of bail.
Nicholas R. Murphy, 31, of Tee Dee Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Bobbi-Jo Joyce, 45, of Tioga Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Safet Dinarica, 30, of Morrill Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Tony E. Freeman II, 32, of Chestnut Street, in Nashua, was arrested on a charge of possession of controlled drugs.
Jason P. Littlefield, 33, of Sandogardy Pond Road, in Northfield, was arrested after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Luis A, Galarza-Brown, 34, of Main Street, in Belmont, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.
Jake Mason, 26, of Cheney Street, in Franklin, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Raymond French, 60, of Victory Drive, in Franklin, was arrested on a warrant issued by Northfield Police Department.
Dylan J. Collins, 21, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Belmont, was arrested on two counts of possession of controlled drugs.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic stop on Laconia Road (Route 106).
Reports of thefts on Orchard Hill Road, South Road, and at Atlas Fireworks were investigated.
A report of criminal trespass on Judkins Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Holly Tree Circle.
A report of criminal mischief on Plummer Hill Road was investigated.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
