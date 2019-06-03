BELMONT — Belmont police handled 145 service calls between May 24 and early last Friday morning.
Six people were arrested.
Kevin L. Washburn, 33, of Bloomfield, Vermont, was arrested for DWI.
Brian D. Kimball, 42, no fixed address, was arrested on three bench warrants issued by Laconia District Court.
Miranda Currier, 26, of Randlett Street, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI and on a charge of criminal mischief.
Tracie Fitzpatrick, 45, of Shane Way, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Nicole Tusi, 32, of Lily Pond Road, in Alton, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, and on a bench warrant issued by Rochester District Court.
Nancy E. Thomsen, 41, of Blucher Street, in Manchester, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted five motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and another accident on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated two reports of assault on Mill Street.
The report of a burglary at Winnisquam Storage was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Mill Street, Sargent Street, Bisson Avenue, and the Town Beach.
The report of a theft on Circle Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Gardners Grove Road.
A report of a computer crime was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Depot Street, and Laconia Road (Route 106).
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
