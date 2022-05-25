BELMONT — Police handled 183 service calls from May 16 until midday Monday.
Twelve people were arrested.
William C. Warman II, 47, of Northfield, was arrested on three charges of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Mark D. Carpenter, 64, of Tilton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kelani A. Castellez, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Christina M. Conley, 42, of Gilmanton, was arrested for driving a motor vehicle after having been certified an habitual offender.
Andrew J. Smith, 32, of Gilmanton was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, and for DWI.
Noel A. Archambeault, 26, of Belmont, was charged with driving without a valid license.
Scott D. Mosher, 52, of Gilford, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Anthony D. Haislip, 43, of Winter Haven, Florida, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, witness tampering, domestic violence second-degree assault, domestic violence simple assault, and false imprisonment.
Jesica Polito, 33, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Richard J. Laflower, 51, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Paul R. Vaillencourt, 46, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 74 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), School Street, and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated a report of a theft at the Belmont Village Store.
A report of fraud on Circle Drive was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Johnson Street, and at Planet Fitness.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
