BELMONT — Police responded to 170 service calls between Dec. 7 and early Thursday.
Eight people were arrested.
Frank R. Paquin, 39, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Katherine M. Perkins, 18, of Tilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Jillian O. Moulton, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Stacey W. Gates, 44, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, and domestic violence simple assault. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Rodrigo Garcia-Martinez, 20, of Canterbury, was arrested for DWI.
James E. Previe-Prescott, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on four warrants.
Daniel J. Harris, 31, of Pittsfield, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Katelyn J. Lewis, 36, of Littleton, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Two 17-year-old juveniles were arrested for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverages.
Officers made 34 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Seavey Road, Meadow Lane, Depot Street, and two accidents at Laconia and Gilmanton roads (Routes 106 and 140).
Police investigated reports of assaults on Laconia Road and Village Apartment Road.
Reports of thefts on Ladd Hill Road, and at Town Hall, First Student, and Nutter Enterprises on Stone Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Middle Route, and on Bean Hill Road.
A report of criminal mischief on Church Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Concord Street, and on Seavey Road.
Officers responded to six domestic disturbance calls.
