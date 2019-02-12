BELMONT — Belmont police handled 107 service calls between Feb. 1 and early Feb. 8.
Ten people were arrested.
Jennifer Boudle, 31, of Alice Drive, in Concord, was arrested on a warrant issued by Concord District Court.
Ronald Wilson, 51, of Province Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of controlled drugs.
Kayla Fisher, 27, of Pigeon Hill Road, in Union, was arrested under the terms of the 12-hour domestic violence/order rule.
Nicole R. McCarter, 45, of Wild Acres Road, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and transporting alcoholic beverages.
Moriah Simonds, 33, of Diana Drive, Northfield, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Tabitha M. Simonds, 31, of Randlett Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of simple assault, resisting arrest, and was also arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Jordan A. Tremblay, 24, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Adam E. Vogler, 32, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was arrested for aggravated DWI.
Jason S. Lavigne, 28, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after hias license had been revoked or suspended, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Jason L. Ford, 34, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Police took a man into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, and investigated 10 traffic accidents.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Jamestown Road, and at Winnisquam Marine.
Reports of criminal trespass on Gilmanton Road, and Scenic Drive were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Penguin Fuels.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.
