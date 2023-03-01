BELMONT — Police handled 96 service calls from Feb. 20 through Monday morning.
Seven people were arrested.
Jason M. Welin, 41, of Belmont, was arrested as a fugitive.
Christopher R. Chase, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Craig A. Wilcox, 55, of Gilford, was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Michael L. Hann, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Amy M. Higgins, 44, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass and on bench warrants.
Alicia J. Morin, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug subsequent offense, being in control of premises where drugs were kept, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Jeremy B. St. George, 31, of Tilton, was arrested on bench warrants.
Officers made 16 motor vehicle stops.Traffic accidents on Church Street, Daniel Webster Hwy, Province Road, Laconia Road, Tioga Road and on Gilmanton Road were investigated, as was a hit-and-run on Rogers Road.
Police received 11 calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers investigated three reports of theft, including one identity theft.
Police investigated one report of harassment.
Officers were called for a custody dispute.
Six calls were for well being checks.
Officers responded to two calls about bad checks.
Police investigated two reports of fraud.
There were two animal complaints.
Police were called to investigate three reports of drugs or narcotics violations.
Officers investigated six reports of suspicious vehicles.
Three reports of suspicious or unwanted persons were investigated.
Police responded to one disturbance call.
