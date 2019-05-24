BELMONT — Belmont police handled 139 service calls between May 17 and Friday morning, May 24.
Ten people were arrested.
Michael R. Marsh, 28, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Patricia A. Hall, 38, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Shana Cottrell, 38, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Haverhill District Court.
Kenneth P. Gibson, 48, of West Main Street, in Tilton, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Nicole McNulty, 31, of Leavitt Road, in Belmont, was arrested for aggravated DWI, and DWI subsequent offense.
Robin L. Lane, 51, of North State Street, in Concord, was arrested on a warrant issued by state Probation and Parole.
Gabriel J. Rogers, 18, of Concord Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by Plymouth District Court.
Stephanie M. Abbott, 38, of Circle Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Robert Ramalho, 27, of Laconia Road (Route 3), in Tilton, was arrested on a warrant, and three bench warrants issued by Merrimack Superior Court.
Kyle Bean, 25 , no fixed address, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Merrimack Superior Court.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Shaker Road, Laconia Road (Route 106), and the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Juniper Drive.
Reports of thefts on Sunshine Drive, Donway Drive, and at the Goodwill store were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Hoadley Road, Meadow Lane, and Peter Court.
A report of a burglary on Bayview Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including five that were classified at domestic disturbances.
