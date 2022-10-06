BELMONT — Police handled 134 service calls from 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 through 11 a.m. Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Tyler W. Hoyt, 28, of Concord, was arrested for disobeying an officer.
Sterling R. McDaniel, 53, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of stalking.
Leslie M. Clark, 37, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Noelle M. Bourgeois, 34, of Tilton, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Crystal L. Reynolds, 40, of Woodsville, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 47 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Province Road (Route 107), and on Main Street.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Depot Street (Route 140), and at the Cornerstone Equestrian Center.
Reports of criminal threatening at the Go Wireless store, and at Mountain View Terrace were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Randlett Street.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
