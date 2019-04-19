BELMONT — Belmont police handled 133 service calls between April 12 and early Friday, April 19.
Six people were arrested.
Michael Reera, 52, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for providing authorities with false information to secure a firearm.
Patrick Gloddy, 28, of East Rumney Road, in Rumney, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
T.J. Jeff Marchand, 22, of Concord Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal liability for the conduct of another.
Linh Ngoc Tran, 20, of Summit Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.
Christopher L. Hawkins, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of a narcotic drug.
Timiah L. Wilkins, 21, of Spring Street, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Officers conducted three motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), Horne Road, and Farrarville Road.
Police investigated reports of assaults at Belmont Middle School, Sargent Park, and on Province Road (Route 107).
Reports of thefts on Mountain View Terrace and on Eagle Drive were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Silkwood Avenue and on Wakeman Road, and reports of criminal mischief on Horse Point Road, and on Middle Route.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
