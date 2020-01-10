Belmont police logged 102 calls for service during the week ending at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, including 15 arrests.
Police charged Charles Raymond McWilliams, 51, of Sandogardy Pond Road, Northfield, with harassment following a report of a wanted person.
Police arrested Mickayla A. Cantin, 20, of Brown Hill Road, Belmont, on an arrest warrant from Laconia and two bench warrants from Laconia District Court.
Police charged Ian R. Bitetto, 27, of Frasiers Road, Tilton, with driving while intoxicated.
Police charged Russell R. Bare, 39, of Whittier Highway, Center Harbor, with possession of controlled/narcotic drugs, possession of drugs, and misuse of plates, following a report of a wanted person.
Police charged Kristin L. Callery, 52, of Johnson Street, Belmont, with driving while intoxicated.
Police arrested David Craveiro, 39, a transient from Laconia, on a Rockingham County Sheriff’s warrant, also charging him with driving after being declared a habitual offender, disobeying an officer, criminal trespass, possession of controlled/narcotic drugs, possession of drugs, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Police arrested Briand G. Perez Ochoa, 27, of McLovin Street, Manchester, on a bench warrant from Hillsborough District Court.
Police arrested Shane A. Perkins, 33, of Davis Place, Laconia, on a bench warrant from Laconia District Court, also charging him with driving after suspension/revocation.
Police arrested Megan A. Jenna, 33, of Spring Street, Laconia, on a bench warrant from Laconia District Court.
Police charged Matthew Goupil, 36, of Laconia Road, Belmont, with domestic violence-assault, and the next day charged him with a violation of a protective order and breach of bail conditions.
Police charged Nicole M. Tusi, 33, of Lily Pond Road, Alton, with driving after being declared a habitual offender. She later was arrested on a bench warrant from Franklin District Court.
Police arrested Joshua I. Gagne, 38, of Union Road, Belmont on seven bench warrants from Laconia District Court, one bench warrant from Franklin District Court, and one bench warrant from Concord District Court.
Police arrested Michael T. Valotta, 37, of New Hampton Road, Franklin, on a bench warrant from Plymouth District Court.
Police investigated reported thefts on Eastgate Park Road, St. Lawrence Drive, and School Street.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Laconia Road.
Police investigated a criminal trespass complaint on Deware Drive.
Police responded to two reports of domestic disputes.
Police served one restraining order.
There were two harassment complaints.
Police logged two violations of restraining orders.
Police responded to reported disturbances on Johnson Street and Laconia Road.
Police investigated suspicious incidents on Industrial Drive, Laconia Road, and Dock Road.
Police responded to accidents on Daniel Webster Highway, Main Street, and Laconia Road.
Police investigated seven motor vehicle complaints.
Police made nine motor vehicle stops.
Police assisted with a motor vehicle lockout.
Police assisted with a disabled vehicle.
Police responded to reports of suspicious vehicles on Daniel Webster Highway, Dearborn Street, Arlene Drive, Mile Hill Road, and Coons Point Road.
Police responded to reports of unwanted persons on Sunshine Drive, Concord Street, and Maple Hill Drive.
Police responded to three calls on civil matters.
Police provided five assists to other police departments, an assist to the fire department; and six assists to other agencies.
Police logged one public service call.
There was one officer assist.
There were eight calls for information.
Police logged eight animal complaints.
Police found one unsecured building.
There were five alarm activations.
Police provided two property checks.
Police provided a wellbeing check.
Police provided five paperwork services.
Police logged one VIN verification.
There was one civil standby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.