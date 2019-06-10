BELMONT — Belmont police handled 142 service calls between May 30 and early last Friday.
Twelve people were arrested.
Mike W. Durgin, 39, of Park Street, in Pittsfield, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Douglas P. Schnelle, 39, of Cherry Street, in Belmont, was arrested for simple assault.
Shabazz A. Mote, 33, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on a warrant issued by Franklin District Court.
Brian C. Taylor, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant issued by Franklin District Court.
Joshua Houten, 31, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Alan M. Whipp Jr., 43, of Juniper Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Dakota J. Edwards, 23, of Boynton Court, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Caleb X. Thomas, 20, of Meeting House Road, in Gilmanton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Ethan R. Limoges, 19, of Arch Street, in Laconia, was arrested for reckless operation.
Paige Fuller, 27, of Depot Street, in Belmont, was arrested for violation of protective order, and also on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Brienn Cook, 22, of Merrimac Street, in Manchester, was arrested for driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Michael O. Osborne, 21, of Siel Road, in Pittsfield, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made seven motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway, and Eastgate Park Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Sleepy Hollow Lane.
Reports of thefts at the Goodwill store, on Gilmanton Road (Route 140), Dutile Shore Road, and Middle Route were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud at American Eyecare, and on Perkins Road.
Reports of criminal threatening at Belmont High School, and on Bisson Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated the report of criminal trespass at Northland Secure Storage on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
A report of criminal mischief (vandalism) on Depot Street was investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls.
