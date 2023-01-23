BELMONT — Police handled 95 service calls from Jan. 9 through Jan. 16.
Four people were arrested.
Sterling R. McDaniel, 53, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of stalking and breach of bail.
Ryan S. Collins, 38, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of credit card fraud up to $1,000 and receiving stolen property, subsequent offense.
Thomas A. Fillebrown, 37, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of felonious sexual assault with sexual contact and three charges of sexual assault with aggravated circumstances.
Melissa R. Gosselin, 40, of Tilton, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense.
Officers made seven motor vehicle stops. Police investigated traffic accidents on Province Road, Union Avenue, Old Ladd Hill Road, Daniel Webster Hwy, Plummer Hill Road, Depot Street, South Road, Union Road, School Street and on Laconia Road, as was a hit-and-run on Brown Hill Road.
Police responded to four animal complaints.
Three calls dealt with record annulments.
Three reports of suspicious vehicles were investigated.
Police received 11 calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers served paperwork twice.
One report of harassment was investigated.
Officers investigated two reports of theft.
Five calls were for welfare checks.
There was one request for fingerprints.
Two calls dealt with drugs.
Two reports of sex offenses were investigated.
Police investigated three reports of criminal mischief.
Officers assisted one motorist locked out of their vehicle.
One call was for repossession.
Three reports of suspicious persons were investigated.
Police responded to three disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
